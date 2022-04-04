Man seen 'chugging wine' during Capitol riot sentenced to 90 days in jail

(Department of Justice) Jason Riddle photographed inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 holding a wine bottle.



A New Hampshire man photographed drinking a bottle of wine at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Jason Riddle, a Navy reserve veteran, was sentenced to jail time followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty in November to theft of government property and illegally protesting inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

"He was witnessing violence in front of him while he was chugging wine and celebrating,” said Judge Dabney Friedrich during the sentencing hearing, as reported by CNN. “It is hard to fathom, given Mr. Riddle’s foreign military service and time in the Navy reserves,” that he would “celebrate this attack," the judge added.

BIDEN CALLED RUPERT MURDOCH 'THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN THE WORLD': BOOK

During an interview with the FBI, Riddle admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, grabbing an open bottle of wine from an office, and proceeding to pour himself a glass, according to court documents.

Riddle also admitted to authorities that he took a Senate Procedure book and a small Fox News football from the same office, later selling the book for $40.

The FBI investigated Riddle after receiving a tip about an interview he gave to NBC10 Boston. During the interview, Riddle said he "poured a glass of wine and watched it all unfold" while in the Capitol.

Although he admitted to being in the building at the time of the riot, Riddle condemned those committing violent acts. "Psychopaths going around breaking things and hurting people can rot in hell," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

As part of his plea agreement, Riddle will be required to complete 60 hours of community service and pay $754 restitution.