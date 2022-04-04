ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

FBI offering $10,000 reward for tips leading to those responsible for recent laser pointing incidents

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HZnz_0ezIV3Th00

Photograph Courtesy of CBP Air and Marine Operations

The FBI announced this week that it’s offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for pointing lasers at aircraft around Sea-Tac Airport.

As of March 9, 2022, over 100 separate incidents involving lasers have been documented by aircraft around Sea-Tac, including some originating in Des Moines. So far, no arrests have been made.

The FBI says that – since the beginning of 2022 – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has experienced a dramatic increase of laser incidents involving arriving commercial aircraft.

Pilots landing at the airport have experienced a green laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft while on approach to land at SeaTac.

Neighborhoods where incidents have been reported include:

  • SeaTac
  • South Park
  • Highland Park
  • White Center
  • Burien
  • Normandy Park
  • Des Moines

Lasers pointed at an aircraft can interfere with landing and can increase the risk of injury to flight crew, passengers, and citizens within the local area.

The FBI has worked with multiple local and federal agencies in an attempt to identify and locate the individual(s) responsible for these laser strikes, and is seeking information from the public regarding these incidents.

If you have any information concerning the individual(s) responsible for these laser strikes, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Comments / 0

