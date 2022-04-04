ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Dundas-Designed Grammy Handbag Is Now an NFT on a Digital Ukrainian Platform

By Ryma Chikhoune
 1 day ago
Peter Dundas is no stranger to the Grammy red carpet.

The Norwegian designer, who lives in Los Angeles, dominated headlines in 2017 after creating Beyoncé’s entire wardrobe for music’s biggest night. And last night, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, eyes were on his custom yellow and orange ombré jumpsuit, made for singer-songwriter H.E.R., inspired by a look worn by Aretha Franklin in 1976.

But viewers may have missed another one of his designs at the award show: Paris Hilton ’s martini-shaped handbag.

Made with the backing of French vodka company Grey Goose (hence the shape), the piece is available starting Monday as an NFT through a 72-hour auction with DressX, a Ukrainian digital-only, multibrand platform. Blue and silver, adorned with 3,404 handset Swarovski crystals, the accessory took about a month to create.

“It made sense to do something that almost felt like a piece of jewelry,” Dundas said. “That’s how I approached it, and I tried different things or sketched up different possibilities of that. But I ended up just landing on something that felt very instinctual, which was the martini glass itself as a minaudière, like a clutch or a jeweled bag, and went from there.”

The design process was nothing but “fun,” Dundas said. Laughing, he added, “And it’s somewhat quite close to me for a personal reason, as a martini drinker.”

How does he take it?

“Very dirty, with three olives.”

It was a “no-brainer” to take part in such a project, he went on. And revealing the piece at a musical event “made total sense,” he said. “I’ve always dressed musicians and artists from the music industry, and that’s really happened very much by itself. I think every mood board I have, a good 50 percent are images from musicians from the past and from the present as well. The Dundas woman and the Dundas man is quite extroverted. It’s somebody who’s not afraid to be seen.”

Dundas will show his next collection in May, he revealed, but first, the brand will unveil its latest line with Revolve, as part of a partnership with the e-tailer, during Coachella. It’ll be his first time taking part in an activation during the music festival.

“I’m super excited to be doing that,” he said. “I’ve obviously been to Coachella before. I love festivals. But it will be a new experience. The world is kind of opening up again. Obviously, there are situations in this world that we have to be very mindful of, but I think, at the same time, people need to enjoy themselves. They need to have moments of decompression. They need to have moments where you can smile, where you have love, have friendship around you, and cultural enjoyment, like music.”

