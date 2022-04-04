Two arrested after incident at C-Spire store in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two men were arrested following an incident at a C-Spire store in Byram on Tuesday, March 29.

Police were called to the store about someone using false identification. Officers arrived and met with the two men. Police said Jessie Dennis gave then false information about his identity. Officers believe Dennis used someone else’s identify to purchase multiple phones in their name.

The second man, Brandon Burns, was charged with accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property.

