ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Atlantic Beach bans open carry of weapons at town-sponsored events

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073tW7_0ezIU58W00

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance that prohibits the open carry of weapons during events sponsored by the town.

The adoption of the ordinance came as the town prepares for the return of the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival over the Memorial Day weekend. The first reading of the ordinance was approved in March .

The festival, a staple event in Atlantic Beach since 1980, is scheduled to return in 2022 after being canceled for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The town has been preparing for the event since council members approved its return in December.

Bike Fest will take place May 27-30. Vendor applications for the event were due by March 31 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach to begin demolition of downtown properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is planning demolitions this month for some of the downtown properties purchased last December. City Council approved a $15 million purchase of four motels between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard near 7th Ave. N. in December, and the motels currently are vacant and mostly fenced […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach considering plan to ban cannabis establishments

SURFSIDE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Planning Commission is considering a ban on businesses that sell cannabis and will have a public hearing Tuesday evening to get input on proposed changes to the town’s ordinances. Councilman Michael Drake said if South Carolina legalizes it, why petition that. Drake said the fact that you […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Fest#Nexstar Media Inc
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy