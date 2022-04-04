ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Is AMI's Latest Fashion Muse

By Mario Abad
papermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast December, AMI took over a top floor inside the Empire State Building for a huge party celebrating its first New York...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Gives Victorian Style Inspiration a Punk Twist at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Normani
Person
Joe Jonas
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time

Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muse#French
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's latest fashion statement has fans all saying the same thing

Lara Spencer had reason to celebrate earlier in the week as niece Camille got married in a beautiful beachside wedding. The GMA host brought one of her best dresses with her for the gorgeous day, looking sensational in a yellow strapless mini-dress that featured white stripes on the skirt section. She posed with various members of her family for the serene shots, and all of them looked as glamorous as each other. Two of the ladies wore some psychedelic dresses, with another one styled out a bold blue look that featured encrusted jewels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Goes Bold in Ruffled Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner brought a new take to all-black styling at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Kardashians” star hit the red carpet last night at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black gown by Balenciaga. The textured number, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, featured a flared neckline and numerous swathes of fabric creating sheer, matte and lace ruffles. Jenner’s ensemble was complete with a single chunky silver and diamond ear cuff for a futuristic accent. Jenner matched her gown with a pair of leather boots....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Fiery Red Fringe Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to serve a look. On Sunday, the “Black-ish” alum brought style and laughs to her Instagram feed. In the carousel images, the award-winning actress showcases her dance moves in a vibrant red ensemble. “Shimmy shimmy coco pop,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The new photo immediately sent social media into a frenzy as some followers thought she resembled Solange Knowles. Ross wore a bright red jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with spaghetti straps,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates Sweatpants With Sharp Jacket & Ankle Boots for Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Rehearsal

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest off-duty look was pure off-duty chic — with a Broadway theater to match — in New York City on Wednesday. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived at the Hudson Theatre in a relaxed outfit, featuring a pair of light gray sweatpants, a black top and black quilted coat. The ensemble, worn while en route to rehearse her play “Plaza Suite” with husband Matthew Broderick, also included layered statement necklaces for a burst of eccentric glamour. Completing Parker’s ensemble was a black crossbody bag and sunglasses. The “Sex and the City”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Saweetie's Fuchsia Opera Gloves Take Center Stage on the Grammys Red Carpet

Saweetie arrived on the 2022 Grammys red carpet wearing a custom fuchsia Valentino look, which drew inspiration from Pierpaolo Piccioli's fall 2022 collection that exclusively focused on the powerful pink shade. The rapper's three-piece ensemble — consisting of a bow-adorned bralette, opera-length gloves, and a full skirt — is a slight modification on the second look from Piccioli's latest offering. The Valentino team reportedly turned it around for the singer in just one week, according to E!'s live coverage of the 2022 red carpet. During her E! interview, Saweetie said that the look is "representing her crown chakra." She accessorized with a Messika choker full of pear-shaped diamonds, diamond-encrusted bangles by Dena Kemp, and stud earrings, contributing to a fully glamorous moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy