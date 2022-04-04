Normani Is AMI's Latest Fashion Muse

Lara Spencer had reason to celebrate earlier in the week as niece Camille got married in a beautiful beachside wedding. The GMA host brought one of her best dresses with her for the gorgeous day, looking sensational in a yellow strapless mini-dress that featured white stripes on the skirt section. She posed with various members of her family for the serene shots, and all of them looked as glamorous as each other. Two of the ladies wore some psychedelic dresses, with another one styled out a bold blue look that featured encrusted jewels.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO