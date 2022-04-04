ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDOT to discuss safety, growth in public meetings

By David Denk
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a series of public meetings, both in-person and online, to discuss the long-term vision for state routes 160 and 159 in Southern Nevada.

NDOT is working with the public and local governments to address safety and access during the ongoing growth and development along Pahrump and southwest Las Vegas.

Those interested can visit one of four in-person public meetings or the public meeting website to meet the project staff, learn about the study, and submit comments.


In-person meetings are an open house format from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.
• April 4, 2022 – Nye Communities Coalition: 1020 E Wilson Rd. Pahrump
• April 5, 2022 – Blue Diamond Recreation Center: 2 Village Blvd. Blue Diamond
• April 6, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Leisure Center: 101 S Pavilion Center Dr. Las Vegas
• April 7, 2022 – Mountain’s Edge Master Association: 8015 Blue Diamond Rd., Ste 120, Las Vegas

The virtual meeting will be available 24 hours a day at www.ndotsr160.com , from March. 28 through April. 27. The formal project presentation will be live-streamed on April 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page.

