All Aboard: Fleet Week Returns to Staten Island In Person This Year!

Set sail for fun and celebrate the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines as Fleet Week returns to Staten Island at the end of May!

After being held virtually two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the time-honored tradition that honors the U.S. armed forces is back on the island’s North Shore. The week-long festivities run Wednesday, May 25, through Tuesday, May 31, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Staten Islanders of all ages will yet again delight in meeting service members, seeing military boats at the pier and so much more. The event also serves as a reminder that summer fun is right around the corner!

Fleet Week takes place throughout New York City, but Staten Island’s portion of the fun was almost canceled again this year due to an ongoing project at Stapleton’s old Navy base. Dredging work being done would’ve prevented ships from docking at the site. But local politicians, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island and Brooklyn), worked with the Navy to ensure Staten Islanders didn’t miss the boat again on the in-person festivities.

“Staten Island is a patriotic community that has great respect for our military and our veterans,” Malliotakis’ office tweeted recently. “That’s why Nicole was proud to team up with Vito Fossella to save it.”

This year, there will be three amazing ships docked in Staten Island at the USS The Sullivans Homeport Pier in Stapleton—one ship from the Navy and two from the Coast Guard. And get ready to see lots of uniforms, as more than 2,000 members of the sea services are set to visit the five boroughs—including Staten Island!—throughout the week.

About Fleet Week in New York City

U.S. Naval vessels have been visiting New York City in a celebratory manner since the aftermath of the Spanish-American War in 1898, according to the New York Council of the Navy League of the United States. But the first official Fleet Week with public tours and events took place in New York City in 1988 and is generally timed to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The return of Fleet Week is a momentous occasion for those who are helping to organize the event, as it will be for many New Yorkers throughout the city.

“The New York Council Navy League was proud to help keep Fleet Week New York alive virtually the past two years while safeguarding Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and the New Yorkers who support them,” said Capt. Frank R. Russo, Jr., USN (Ret.), President, New York Council Navy League. “But we are beyond thrilled to be able to bring everyone together this year as we return to the in-person Fleet Week events that are such a big part of so many people’s memories.”

What to Expect at Fleet Week 2022 on Staten Island

Events for the week are still being planned, but here’s what’s confirmed so far:

Three ships, one from the Navy, two from the Coast Guard, will be docked throughout the week in Stapleton. The ships’ arrival time is yet to be announced, but rumor has it they’ll be arriving quite early this year because of the tides!

Tours of the ships will be available to the public May 26-30, 8am-5pm

An aviation event for schools and families at Miller Field on Tuesday, May 24, 10am-12pm

Lots of cool displays and demonstrations along the pier

More family-friendly events and activities to be announced soon!

What You Need to Know About Fleet Week in Staten Island

Where can families enjoy Fleet Week activities on Staten Island?

One of the main highlights of Fleet Week in Staten Island is the arrival of Navy and Coast Guard ships, which will be docked at the USS The Sullivans Homeport Pier, located at 305 Front St., in Stapleton .

When is Fleet Week in Staten Island?

Fleet Week on Staten Island will run for the duration of Fleet Week New York, with ships arriving early on Wednesday, May 25, and departing on Tuesday, May 31.

How much do Fleet Week activities cost?

Most activities and events are free, but a few are ticketed.

For more information about Fleet Week in Staten Island and New York City, visit nynavyleague.org .

The post All Aboard: Fleet Week Returns to Staten Island In Person This Year! appeared first on SI Parent .