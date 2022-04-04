Why Not Us? Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Fast Rebuild

Despite the trade of Matt Ryan, cornerback Casey Hayward is not ready to give up on the Falcons playoff hopes

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward isn't looking to be a part of a rebuild. It's why he isn't sold on the idea that his new team is hitting the reset button in 2022.

Hayward, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $11 million deal, was asked last week at his introductory press conference why a veteran would choose Atlanta over a franchise that could be ready to win-now. The Georgia native said that the Falcons aren't that far from competing for a division title.

"Who says that we can't?" Hayward said regarding the idea of contention. "You just never know. Every year is a different year. You never know how these things pan out. You never know how each year guys on the team get better and things like that."

Hayward, 32, has seen quick turnarounds in the past. Last season after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers, he signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the resignation of coach Jon Gruden and countless other off-field concerns, the Raiders finished 10-7 and made the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"This game is about opportunity," Hayward said. "Chance. Any time you go out there and strap it on, you've got a chance to win the game no matter what people think. No matter what people think about the roster ..."

When signed, Hayward believed that he would be playing with either quarterback Matt Ryan or Deshaun Watson via a trade. Watson was traded by Houston to the Cleveland Browns while Atlanta shipped Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick.

There's reason to see holes in Hayward's comments. The Falcons currently are projected to use Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterbacks. The offensive line allowed 40 sacks last season and the run game ranked 31st among all clubs.

The Falcons could have a promising combination in offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts, but there's little left in the personnel department. Initially expected to trade receiver Calvin Ridley, the fifth-year pass-catcher will not play in 2022 after being suspended for betting on games.

Hayward should stabilize the cornerback position opposite rising star A.J. Terrell. Maybe the two can cause enough takeaways to give the offense a fighting chance.

Regardless of the overall record, Hayward knows his job is to play to the best of his ability as the team's No. 2 corner.

"Our goal is to go out there and try to win every game," Hayward said. "Not saying we will, but that's the goal. Who cares what the outside thinks about the roster and things like that. Maybe we don't win games, and maybe we do, but our goal is to win them."

The Falcons won just seven games last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Maybe Hayward's contributions will lead to those numbers changing in 2022.