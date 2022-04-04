FoCoMX releases 2022 music festival lineup, list of venues with free admission

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed what venues are offering free admission during FoCoMX. The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is offering free admission to its exhibits gallery from 2-8 p.m. April 23 during FoCoMX performances. It will require regular admission fees at all other times.

More than 300 Colorado bands are set to descend on Fort Collins later this month — taking over 30 stages at Fort Collins breweries, bars, music venues and a museum as part of FoCoMX's grand return to Fort Collins April 22 and 23.

The two-day music festival released its lineup last week, with featured acts including The Burroughs, Alysia Kraft Band, Slow Caves, Liz Barnez, Musketeer Gripweed, John Magnie of the Subdudes, Gasoline Lollipops, and more. Artists new to the showcase include Zee, Hunter Burnette, Nathaniel Riley, Sound of Honey, Rabbit Fighter, The Nova Kicks and Violet Visionaries, among others.

For its full lineup and schedule of musical and comedy acts, visit the FoCoMX website at focomx.focoma.org .

Following back-to-back COVID-19 cancellations, FoCoMX's return will include the return of a silent disco in Old Town Square as well as an increased number of outdoor stages, venues with multiple stages and free admission at Odell Brewing Co., OBC Wine Project, New Belgium Brewing and The Exchange.

The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will also offer free admission to its exhibits gallery from 2-8 p.m. April 23 during FoCoMX performances. Regular pricing applies to museum admission at all other times, according to FoCoMX.

Advance wristbands for the weekend can be purchased online for $50 until April 22. Weekend-of general admission passes can be purchased for $60 from noon to 11 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the FoCoMX box office, 221 E. Mountain Ave.

This year's FoCoMX venues

830 North at Chipper's Lanes

Aggie Theatre

The Armory

Art Lab Fort Collins

The Atrium at The Alley Cat

*Avogadro's Number

The Coast

The Comedy Fort

*Equinox Brewing

*The Exchange

*Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

*Gilded Goat Brewing Co.

*Illegal Pete's

*The Lyric

Magic Rat

*New Belgium Brewing

*OBC Wine Project

*Odell Brewing Co.

The R Bar and Lounge

*The Rickshaw Live (mobile stage)

*Sound Off Silent Disco at Old Town Square

Surfside 7

*Tony's

Washington's

The Whiskey

*Wolverine Farm Publick House

* denotes a venue with an outdoor stage

