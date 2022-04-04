ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thousands of KU fans expected to pack into KC Power & Light for NCAA title game

By Sean McDowell
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks hope this will be their year to celebrate the school’s fourth NCAA championship, but fans don’t have to be in Lawrence or New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team.

Kansas City Power & Light expects thousands of fans Monday night, and businesses there said they have faith Jayhawks will be on their best behavior.

“It doesn’t really matter whether they win or lose. The energy during the game is going to be great,” said Rachel Waller, spokesperson for Power & Light.

Waller said the district raises its guard when big events draw big crowds, but there aren’t any special crowd control measures in place for the national championship.

“We do have several security companies that we employ. They’ll be helping monitor the event and people throughout the day,” she said. “With the big crowds we’re expecting, it’s going to be like a weekend night here on a Monday.”

Most KC Power & Light bars and restaurants opened at 4 p.m., serving up cocktails and food. But this many people with alcohol in the mix can raise some concerns.

“Everybody likes to drink and have a good time. We just have to try and make sure everyone is as responsible as they can be,” said Chris Fore, general manager for Country Road Ice House.

He said the bigger crowds give them a bit of a pause, but they’re prepared for anything for the most part.

Businesses said it helps that almost everyone will be cheering for the local team.

“I think it’s going to be a united, excited family atmosphere with the fans rooting on their Jayhawks,” said Kyle Witherspoon, co-owner of Johnny’s Tavern. “Win or lose, we’re going to celebrate together or commiserate together.”

Comments / 0

