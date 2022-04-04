ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi joins states limiting outside election funding

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIb7B_0ezITBNq00
Teacher Pay Raise Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about the importance of his signing a teacher pay raise bill, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi is the latest Republican-led state to ban election offices from accepting donations from private groups for voting operations — a movement fueled by conservatives' suspicion of donations by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2020.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1365 on Friday, and it will become law July 1. It says state or local officials who conduct elections cannot solicit or accept donations from any private group for "voter education, voter outreach or voter registration programs."

Reeves said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday that he was "deeply disturbed by big tech's attempt to influence the 2020 elections."

“Whether it was their attempt to silence conservative voices or suppress information they don't agree with, California's technology elites will stop at nothing to push their woke ideology on the American people," Reeves said. "Our elections cannot be left up to billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, especially when groups like Facebook systematically silence conservative voices on their platforms."

Republicans control the Mississippi House and Senate. The final version of the bill passed the Senate 49-2 with bipartisan support. It passed the House 78-38 with opposition from Democrats.

Jessica Anderson is executive director of the conservative Heritage Action For America, which has pushed for such bans. She said in a statement Monday that the new law will prohibit the use of “Zuck Bucks."

“Mississippians deserve to have fair elections free from the outside influence of Big Tech billionaires,” Anderson said.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Patricia Chan, donated $400 million for elections operations across the U.S. in 2020 as officials were trying to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed grants to 2,500 election offices nationwide. The money was spent in a wide variety of ways — protective gear for poll workers, public education campaigns promoting new methods to vote during the pandemic, and new trucks to haul voting equipment.

Louisiana's Republican attorney general in 2020 ordered his state’s election offices to reject grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which distributed $350 million of the Zuckerberg money.

By 2021, at least eight Republican-led states had passed bans on private donations to elections offices. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed a ban in March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Follow WSB Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Kristi Noem
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Ap#Conservatives#American#The Mississippi House#Senate#Democrats
Daily Mail

All five Democrats removed from Pennsylvania school board for requiring masks are reinstated after same judge vacates dismissal order because it would 'cripple' the district

Five Democrats who were ousted from their elected positions on a Pennsylvania school board after voting to make face masks mandatory for students have been reinstated. Their return to the West Chester School Board comes just three days after Chester County Judge William Mahon ordered they be immediately removed after a parent-led petition argued they acted illegally by requiring a coronavirus-era restriction that the state's Supreme Court had previously declared unconstitutional.
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor signs six pieces of legislation into law, confirms Omicron sub-variant found in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and provided an update on a sub-variant of Omicron. • Senate Bill 104, which establishes in state law the Employment First Council to better serve and empower Kentuckians with disabilities and provide greater opportunities for these citizens and their families;
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy