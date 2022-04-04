ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dick Kelsey, beloved AP broadcast editor, dies at age 76

By TERRY TANG
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA83R_0ezIT0l600
Obit Dick Kelsey Dick Kelsey, a retired Associated Press West Regional Desk editor, is seen at his office in Phoenix in 2017. Kelsey, who was revered as much for his humor as his hardworking nature, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, after a seven-year battle with cancer. He was 76. (AP Photo/Chris Havlik) (Chris Havlik)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Dick Kelsey, a retired Associated Press broadcast editor who was revered as much for his humor as his hardworking nature, has died after a seven-year battle with cancer. He was 76.

Kelsey died Thursday surrounded by loved ones at his Phoenix home.

The longtime editor never sought attention in the newsroom of AP's West Regional Desk in Phoenix unless it was to share a funny story or sly observation. From the glint in his eye, it was clear when he was about to toss out a joke or his own funny spin on the day's news.

A storyteller at heart, Kelsey regaled co-workers with anecdotes of his exploits in AM radio in Buffalo, New York, in the 1970s and coverage of decades-old stories. He also had an encyclopedic knowledge of rock ‘n’ roll and an uncanny ability to recite an apt lyric from Chuck Berry, Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan that connected with the dominant news story of the day, said Josh Hoffner, AP news editor for national beats and one of Kelsey’s former managers.

“Dick was a talented journalist, a gleeful storyteller and a terrific all-around person who was absolutely adored by his many colleagues and friends at the AP," Hoffner said. "He loved nothing more than rolling up his sleeves and going to work on a big breaking story. His presence in the newsroom was legendary, with his infectious sense of humor, sharp wit and love of puns that never disappointed (even the bad ones).”

Kelsey worked primarily in broadcast during his time in Arizona, editing state news summaries sent to radio and TV stations across the Western U.S. Even when the West Regional Desk — which includes a team of Phoenix reporters — was a hectic hub over a major story, he remained calm.

“Dick was a steady presence on the AP’s west region broadcast desk,” said Chris Havlik, an AP video producer and former broadcast supervisor. "He could always be counted on to keep things light in the newsroom even when he was in the middle of writing and updating news summaries for 13 different states seemingly all at once.”

J. Richard Kelsey was born in Buffalo, New York, and grew up in nearby Lockport. He fell in love with radio and television at a young age. Overcoming a childhood stutter fueled his mission to someday be on the air in whatever medium so people would listen to his voice, said his wife, Sharon.

“That's all he ever wanted to be,” she said. “How many other people are that lucky to get to do exactly what they wanted to do with their life?”

At Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, Kelsey decided to minor in radio-TV and ended up in a few classes with a young David Letterman. Kelsey would confirm that the former “Late Show” TV host was just as hilarious then.

Upon graduation, he was hired at his hometown radio station, WUSJ. He thrived as a disc jockey, newsman and talk show host. From there, Kelsey went to radio stations in Buffalo and Erie, Pennsylvania. By 1980, he moved westward and had broadcast stints in Denver and Austin, Texas.

Kelsey then made the leap into print journalism and spent a few years at the United Press International in Dallas. By the 1990s, he moved to its Denver office and was covering some of the biggest news stories. Among them were 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey's killing and the Oklahoma City bombing trials.

“I think he was quite proud of that — that he was able to juggle all that and get the information, help everybody,” Sharon Kelsey said.

When the UPI/Denver bureau closed, Kelsey took a job as a news director at a radio station and then as a writer/assignment editor at a TV station. In 2005, he landed at the AP as a broadcast editor in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jim Clarke, AP's managing director of local markets, was the news editor who hired Kelsey. Clarke recalls getting a call from Kelsey his first day in town. His new hire had gotten into an accident, and his car — with all his belongings — was totaled. But what stuck out was Kelsey’s resilience.

“He instantly fell into the routine. I mean, I’ve on-boarded a few reporters and editors in my life at the AP, but this guy took to it absolutely like a fish to water,” Clarke said. “The broadcast report instantly improved because he wanted to do a good job.”

Kelsey also enjoyed keeping in touch with anyone he mentored — and not just in journalism. He was very proud of being 28 years sober and using his experience when being a sponsor for someone else.

“He helped other people shine,” Sharon Kelsey said. “He was brilliant in his own way. But it was an unassuming way. ... And I think that’s a real quality.”

Besides his wife, Kelsey is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law Eric, grandson Cooper and sister M. Jane Kelsey. A private service is planned.

On his last day before retiring in 2017, Kelsey sent a parting note to colleagues saying he was, for once, speechless.

“This has been a bittersweet day for me, but the sweet part is all the kind words I’ve received by phone, email and IM,” Kelsey wrote. “The past 12 years, 8 months and 15 days (give or take) at The Associated Press have given me a ringside seat to real journalism alongside the best in the business. Stay cool everyone.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

‘The Invisible Pilot’ True Story: Who Is Gary Betzner, and Where Is He Now?

With The Invisible Pilot, HBO has introduced true crime junkies to their latest stranger-than-fiction obsession. When a beloved dad ended his life, his family and community mourned the loss. But years after his disappearance, it was revealed that same dad was very much alive. In fact, he had faked his death and went on to become one of the biggest drug smugglers of the 1970s and ’80s.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Time

William Hurt, Star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' Dies

NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt’s son,...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And it's not the lead-in to a joke. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes. Now he's undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of caution.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
WSB Radio

Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies

Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ‘n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday. Rydell died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his hometown of Philadelphia, according to a statement posted by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

1,000 amendments can't stall SC transgender sports bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina's Republican House majority outlasted more than 1,000 amendments by Democrats on Tuesday and passed a bill that would bar transgender students from playing girls' or women's sports in public schools in colleges. The delaying tactic by Democrats was largely symbolic but...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk at Twitter might mean for users

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter's biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. DOES MUSK HAVE...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Ap#Associated Press#West Regional Desk
WSB Radio

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'

LONDON — (AP) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You" on Wednesday, then slammed what he described as a “culture" of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial.
MUSIC
WSB Radio

World No. 1 Scheffler playing Masters 'like it's my last'

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The world's top-ranked golfer is uncomplicated. He likes board games. He likes to “hang out,” a phrase Scottie Scheffler uses repeatedly when asked what he does in his free time, even if he's almost pathologically vague on what exactly hanging out entails.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSB Radio

The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California's capital city were remembered by their friends and family as police worked to piece together what happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSB Radio

Kansas' victory most-viewed men's title game on cable TV

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men's title game on cable television. The Jayhawks' 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It is also a 4% increase over last year's title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. This was the third time the championship game was on Turner networks, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BASKETBALL
WSB Radio

At least 2 killed in Georgia, Texas as violent storms throttle South

A line of violent storms packing tornadoes and damaging winds killed at least two people Tuesday, and weather authorities warned that more destruction is expected Wednesday. The storms spawned dozens of tornadoes from Mississippi to South Carolina, and Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox in Georgia confirmed one death there but could not provide any additional details about the victim or manner of death, CNN reported.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza. Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right...
OMAHA, NE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy