Alderman says residents are leery of a casino in their region of the city

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Pilsen alderman and others are voicing concerns about a proposed Chicago Casino site south of the Loop.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) sent a letter to Wrigleyville Ald. Tom Tunney saying, right now, he cannot support the bid for a casino in the mostly vacant area called “The 78.”

Tunney (44th) chairs a special casino committee that is evaluating multiple proposals.

Sigcho-Lopez said a community advisory group has been surveying local residents. A majority are opposed to the project in their area, he said.

For one thing, it’s not the original plan for the land, the alderman said. And he says there are several questions and concerns raised by residents that include crime and other problems associated with gambling.

He said the city must consider real input from residents who would be affected by the proposed casino.

