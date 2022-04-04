ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Library and Audubon Society to host 'Dark Skies' program

By News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to join them on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, for a nature program titled “Dark Skies” presented in partnership with the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society. Program presenter Mary Coolidge is a career biologist and...

