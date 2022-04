(WSET) — A judge is giving parents hope after a lawsuit was filed against Gov. Glenn Youngkin in response to his executive order on masking in schools. A federal judge awarded these parents a preliminary injunction. According to Eve Hill, one of the lead attorneys on the case, the decision means these parents can ask their school districts for reasonable accommodations, including asking that their children's peers wear masks again.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO