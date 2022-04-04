ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Masters notebook: Tiger's presence, shoes cause a ruckus

By TIM REYNOLDS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204AtE_0ezISIjy00
Masters Golf Tiger Woods pauses while getting in some work chipping at the practice range before his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Monday, April 4, 2022. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Curtis Compton)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always.

Except the shoes.

Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story by showing up for practice rounds Sunday and Monday wearing FootJoy shoes.

Woods hasn’t explained the change yet; he’s scheduled to address reporters Tuesday. It would make sense if the change was related to what are likely different physical needs now that he’s trying to play on a right leg that was badly damaged in a car crash last year.

A statement released by Nike seemed to indicate that was the case: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Everything else about Woods’ on-course ensembles has been as expected: His cap still bears the distinctive “TW” logo that has been his personal Nike branding for years, his short-sleeve shirts had the iconic Nike swoosh on the left side of the chest. Technically, Nike was on his feet, too — when counting the socks.

Woods wore Nike shoes when the world most recently saw him play, back in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event. The demands of playing the Masters simply wouldn’t even compare, with the steep slopes and length of Augusta National serving as one of the tougher walks in golf.

Woods has been an endorser of Nike since 1996.

THE AMATEURS

There are six amateurs in the Masters this year, and being here is obviously of massive significance to all of them.

For Keita Nakajima, it may mean a bit more — because he knows what the Masters means in his homeland, especially now that one of their own is the defending champion.

Nakajima is from Japan, as is 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama — the first Japanese man to win a major. Nakajima gets to play this year after winning last year’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

“I have been watching Masters many times on TV, and it’s still like a dream,” Nakajima said. “It’s pretty much surreal. And I would like to do my best for the fans and feel my joy and do my best for this week.”

He shared the stage for a news conference Monday with fellow amateur Aaron Jarvis, who is making his Masters debut after winning the Latin America Amateur Championship in the Dominican Republic in January.

Jarvis is from the Cayman Islands, home to about 70,000 people. He’s the first player from that tiny country to make it to the Masters, and he’s already had a pinch-me moment — getting turned down by Tiger Woods.

Jarvis was playing with U.S. Amateur champion James Piot on Sunday when they saw Woods playing and asked to join up. The answer wasn’t the one they wanted.

“You know, there’s no better ‘no’ from — or better rejection — than from Tiger Woods, right?” Jarvis said. “So, I thought would I give it a shot. I ran up to him and ran through the woods and asked, ‘Mr. Woods, are you playing by yourself or can we join?’”

Woods said he was preferring to play alone.

When he finished his round, Woods and caddie Joe LaCava chatted with Jarvis for about 10 minutes.

“It was just incredible,” Jarvis said.

Piot already has a memory like few others at Augusta National: He basically got to play an empty course Saturday. He went out after the Augusta National Women’s Amateur ended and hardly saw another soul.

“Just me and my caddie,” Piot said. “Nobody else, no members around the course. It was the craziest thing in the world having Augusta National to yourself. For a college guy, you really appreciate it. I mean, being an amateur and being able to be out at Augusta National alone, it was a memory I’ll never forget.

The other amateurs in the field are U.S. Amateur runner-up Austin Greaser, British Amateur champion Laird Shepherd and U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad.

It’s the second time in the Masters for Hagestad, a career amateur who turns 31 on Sunday. He tied for 36th and was low amateur in 2017 at the Masters.

“Not to throw all the adages at you, but it’s truly an honor and a privilege to be here,” Hagestad said. “No, there’s been a few times where I’ve been in tears, both privately and publicly.”

WEATHER WOES

Forecasters say more than an inch of rain could fall during a series of storms Tuesday. And that means the course might soften up — at least for a little while.

“It’s firm,” Webb Simpson said Monday. “The ball is running in the fairway as much as I’ve seen in a few years. Greens are already really firm, getting a little brown spots, which we love, but I think they know rain’s coming (Tuesday). With the wind coming, it seems like the course will dry out pretty quickly again, but all in all, it’s in really good shape.”

Once the storms move on, temperatures might fall. The forecast shows overnight lows toward the end of the week could reach the low 40s, which would be significantly below normal for this time of year.

HOME-FIELD EDGE

The Masters draws patrons from everywhere, but locals may have some clear rooting interests with seven former Georgia Bulldogs in the field.

The list: Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman and Bubba Watson.

And yes, they were hearing “Go Dawgs” on Monday.

“When I was getting recruited, the negative recruiting against Georgia is that we couldn’t put guys on tour,” Harman said. “That was the pitch from the other schools. ... It’s nice that we’ve sort of changed that narrative.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Nike Releases Statement On Tiger Woods Shoe Situation

As the golf world waits with anticipation for Tiger Woods to announce a decision on The Masters, some controversy has emerged over his choice of footwear. Specifically, his lack of Nike shoes at Augusta National despite his massive sponsorship deal with them. Woods has represented Nike for over 25 years...
APPAREL
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods posts OFFICIAL UPDATE on decision to play at The Masters

Tiger Woods has posted an official update on his social media channels ahead of his decision to play at The Masters. Woods has informed his fans that he will travel to Augusta National today to continue his preparation for the event he sensationally won in 2019. "I will be heading...
GOLF
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
State
Florida State
Augusta, GA
Sports
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

5 surprising names you won’t see at the 2022 Masters

The Masters field is set, and now we know who we’ll see at Augusta National next week. We’re still waiting to see if some players will actually tee it up — looking at you, Tiger — but we at least know who is invited. A few...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Tiger Woods
WRDW-TV

Tiger Woods heads to Augusta; Matsuyama, other famous faces spotted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the Masters, famous faces are starting to show up at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, News 12 spotted Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s Masters champion. There’s been concern he might not participate in the tournament because he just withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday due to a neck injury.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Jon Rahm Says Only 1 Player Gets Advice From Tiger Woods

On Tuesday morning, the practice rounds at the Masters were put on hold as inclement weather rolled in. That gave the world’s best a chance to sit down with the media before the event kicks off. One of those who spoke with the media on Tuesday was former world No. 1 Jon Rahm.
WEATHER
WATE

Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019. Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#The Masters#Augusta National#The Pnc Challenge
WAFF

Tiger announces intentions for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAFF) - In a tweet Sunday morning, Tiger Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta and will make a “game time” decision on whether or not he will compete in the Masters. Woods was involved in a car crash in late February 2021 that left...
AUGUSTA, GA
CNBC

Tiger Woods turns up at Augusta National in FootJoy golf shoes, not Nike

Speculation is swirling as to why Tiger Woods wasn't wearing the iconic Nike swoosh on his feet when he stepped onto the green at Augusta National on Sunday. Instead, Woods was spotted wearing a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes. FootJoy is owned by publicly traded Acushnet. Woods...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Two words can go a long way when Tiger Woods is behind them. No one would have been surprised if Woods never played golf again after a car crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors raised the prospect of amputation. Out of the public eye for nine months, Woods sent hopes soaring last November with a video of him swinging the club with a simple message, “Making progress.”
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Masters Odds 2022: Tiger Woods Just Outside Heavyweights As Week Begins

The 2022 major golf championship season begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and there’s no shortage of intrigue for the historic competition. This year figures to have even more eyeballs pointed down Magnolia Lane with the potential of Tiger Woods making his return to professional golf. Regardless of...
GOLF
Slate

I Am Extremely Here for the Frenzy Over Tiger Woods and the Masters

Around 8:30 a.m. last Tuesday, a Gulfstream G550 jet with registration number N517TW left Stuart, Florida, on a northbound trip. This was the plane of Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played in an individual stroke-play tournament since the car accident that shattered his right leg in February 2021. The Masters Tournament was set to begin in eight days. Was Tiger’s jet headed you-know-where?
STUART, FL
WSB Radio

Advice from Tiger Woods? It's not always forthcoming

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods famously won the first of his five Masters titles, so it would seem only natural that other players seek his advice on how to play Augusta National. Listen to Jon Rahm, though, and it seems...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy