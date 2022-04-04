ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Man going to prison for armed robbery after violating probation

By Larry Statser
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Lawton man is going to prison after originally receiving probation for a terrifying 2016 robbery in which a woman had a gun pointed at her head and then had her purse, phone and car stolen.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Tawann Richardson, also know as “Pooh Butt” had his deferred sentence from 2017 revoked and replaced with the 10 year prison term.

Prosecutors showed he violated terms of probation in numerous instances, including by having a .380 handgun and a .22 handgun in cars he was in, by obstructing an officer, possessing drugs, being a member of a criminal gang, and many more violations.

In 2016, Richardson and Phillip Grimm went up to a car in the 2100 block of Giddings and Richardson pointed a gun at the head of an occupant and both men told her they would shoot her if she didn’t get out.

Police said he and another man took her purse, two cell phones and the car.

Police said they found a social media post by Richardson on the same day showing him in possession of a gun matching that given by the victim.

Co defendant Phillip Grimm was placed on 8 years probation in 2017. A motion to revoke was filed three months later but records do not show any court action.

Comments / 1

