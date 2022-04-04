San Francisco Walgreens shoplifter caught on viral video sentenced to 16 months

The exterior of a Walgreens pharmacy in Alameda, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE)

The man recorded in a viral video last year piling items from a San Francisco Walgreens into a trash bag and fleeing on a bicycle has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Jean Lugo Romero pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft, according to a press release issued by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Monday, less than a year after the incident was circulated by KGO reporter Lyanne Melendez with the hashtag “#NoConsequences" and a Chesa Boudin namedrop.

“Whether the work of organized retail theft rings or of individual suspects, the burglaries impacting our local businesses will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a statement. It is unclear if Romero stole more than $950 — the amount needed to charge someone for felony grand theft in California — from Walgreens in the one viral clip.

This Walgreens shoplifting incident was a major political flashpoint beyond the Bay Area in 2021, with Fox News covering the incident at length . The video also provided fuel for a Boudin recall campaign .

In October, Walgreens shut down five more San Francisco locations — in addition to the hundreds of closures nationwide announced earlier by the company for cost-cutting purposes — citing “organized retail crime.” But Walgreens has not responded to requests from SFGATE to provide data on theft incidents at stores, and citywide data does not fully corroborate claims of worsening larceny theft, though there are reporting issues with larceny theft data .

In an interview with Puck News , Boudin called out Melendez for tagging him in the original video — along with the hashtag implicating him for the shoplifting incident.

“I don’t make arrests,” Boudin said in an interview with journalist Teddy Schleifer. “The DA’s office doesn’t make arrests. That man had never been presented to us for possible prosecution."