LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of first-graders in Los Angeles are getting a $50 head start on their futures. The Opportunity LA program, a partnership between the Los Angeles Unified School District and the city and county of Los Angeles, launched last year to start first-graders off with $50 in a free college savings account. The program is being expanded to include all of LAUSD’s first-graders — more than 44,000 students. “A child with a college savings account with even one dollar in it is three times more likely to go to college,” Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez said. “And...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO