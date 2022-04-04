Bank robbed in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia bank was robbed Monday morning, according to Visalia Police.

Around 9:25 a.m., officers say they responded to a robbery that had happened at Tucoemas Federal Credit Union on South Akers Street.

During their investigation, officers say it was reported that a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of cash, according to officers.

No injuries were reported according to police.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing according to officials, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738.

