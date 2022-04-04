ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities search for missing man

By Mercedes Cordero
 2 days ago
Midland authorities are searching for missing man, Nathaniel Machuca. (Midland Police Department )

The Midland Police Department is seeking information on missing 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca.

He was last seen around mid-morning Sunday before reportedly leaving Midland to go visit his mother in Andrews. He never made it to his mother's house, according to authorities.

Machuca's 2009 black Chevrolet Colbat was impounded after being towed from 1214 Desert Rose Drive in Midland. The vehicle was parked by an unknown male who took off running, according to authorities.

Machuca is 5 foot, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has seen or been in contact with Machuca contact the Midland Police Department at 432-553-5257.

