In the midst of a bird flu outbreak, state veterinarian says you can still eat chicken

By Mark Freie, Wambui Kamau
WCCO News Talk 830
 1 day ago

While not at 2015 levels, bird flu cases are on the rise in Minnesota, with flocks in nine Minnesota counties now impacted. State officials say they are working rapidly to stop the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) which poses no risks to humans.

Dr. Beth Thompson, is a Veterinarian, and the Executive Director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. "We don't want any community spread of that virus into other flocks, whether they're larger flocks or backyard flock," she said.

So far, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, says nearly 582,000 birds have been killed. As for the origin of HPAI, Dr. Thompson, attributes the nationwide spread to "wild waterfowl who are in the middle of a migratory cycle right now."

2015 OUTBREAK

Seven years ago, a bird flu outbreak impacted 23 Minnesota counties, killing 9 million birds statewide.

Ashley Klaphake is a turkey grower and a board member with the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. She says the industry is better prepared to prevent major spread of the virus.

"There shouldn't be any interruptions because we have gone through this before," said Klaphake. "We have practices that we didn't have back in 2015. We now have, a testing lab in Wilmar. We are practicing biosecurity with every farm. You know, securing the premises, no traffic going in and out, that sort of thing and keeping trucks in and out of certain areas."

Applying such measures is key. Bird flu is taking a toll on small, privately owned flocks, which make up about one third of the cases nationally. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is asking that outdoor flocks be kept inside as much as possible.

"Having that line of separation for those backyard flocks can sometimes be difficult," said Dr. Thompson. "We can't control where the wild waterfowl lives."

Dr. Thompson expects Minnesota’s number of birds killed by prevention efforts to continue rising. She says infected flocks need to be killed within 24 hours, or no later than 48 hours.

State officials are working with the USDA’s emergency response team to minimize the bird flu’s impact. The team helps in a number of ways, including as producers apply for indemnities, paid for flocks. Agricultural officials are also reminding folks that poultry products, including eggs are still safe to buy and consume.

