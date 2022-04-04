ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firelands Electric Cooperative announces Electrical Safety Contest winners

 2 days ago
Firelands Electric recently sponsored a contest to help raise awareness of the importance of electrical safety among the cooperative’s younger members, according to a news release from Firelands Electric.

Children of co-op members in kindergarten through fifth grade were eligible to enter. Those who correctly answered at least six of the eight quiz questions printed in the March issue of Ohio Cooperative Living magazine had their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of three $15 restaurant gift cards.

The correct answers to the puzzle, as well as photos of the winners, will be featured in the May issue of Ohio Cooperative Living as part of National Electrical Safety Month.

“This contest is a great way for the cooperative to reach our younger members and teach them a little about the potential electrical hazards inside their homes,” said Firelands Electric’s Communications and Member Relations Specialist Tracy Gibb.

The winners of Firelands Electric Cooperative’s 2022 Electrical Safety Contest were:

  • Dean Draper, son of Jeremy and Brittany Draper of Greenwich
  • Chase Carpenter, son of Ben and Jessica Carpenter of Ashland
  • Makayla Detterman, daughter of Kurt and Maria Detterman of New London

