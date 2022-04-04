ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Reconstruction work begins on La Crosse County Highway M

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work is underway for Country Highway M in La Crosse County.

The reconstruction from County Highway O to Wolter Road starts a larger construction project that will include accommodations for bicyclists.

Work is expected from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The planned completion of all work is expected to last until September.

