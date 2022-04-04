Bettendorf 6th grader golfs at prestigious Augusta National on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga.—At the age of almost 49—his birthday falls on the 24th of this month—Lee Westwood will this week compete in his 21st Masters Tournament. The Englishman, a former World No. 1, has played 72 rounds at Augusta National and is 32 over par for the journey. Six times he has finished in the top-10; twice he has been runner-up, in 2010 and 2016. In 1999, he led walking down the 10th fairway on the final day, only to fall back into a tie for sixth. On only four occasions has he missed the halfway cut. It’s a formidable record, missing only a victory.
