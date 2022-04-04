Bettendorf 6th grader golfs at prestigious Augusta National on Sunday

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO