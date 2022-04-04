ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters 2022 weather update: Heavy rain, hail and possibly a tornado in Tuesday's forecast

By Fletcher Page, Louisville Courier Journal
 1 day ago
Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golfers and patrons could encounter heavy rain and more Tuesday during practice rounds for the 86th Masters Tournament.

The Weather Channel forecasts a 100 percent chance of rain — strong thunderstorms and nearly an inch of rainfall — with, “damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado.”

The worst weather is expected from noon to early afternoon. It means patrons should expect most player practice rounds to begin in the morning.

“Just go out early probably, try to play maybe a little bit or just hit balls, whatever the case may be as long as there’s good weather,” Brooks Koepka said Monday. “Get out and do something so you’re not sitting around all day.”

Wet conditions could continue during the week.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, when the first Masters Par 3 Contest since 2019 is scheduled to begin at noon.

“I’m going to come over and play nine in the morning and go home and hang out with the kids in the afternoon if it starts dumping. Kind of what I was planning on doing anyway,” said Aiken native Kevin Kisner. “I just hope (my children) get to experience the par-3 on Wednesday. They love that.

The forecast for the opening round on Thursday: 62 percent chance of rain, scattered thunderstorms and winds between 10-20 miles per hour.

The rain should clear out by Friday with sunny skies expected for the final three rounds, though windy conditions are likely through Sunday.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

