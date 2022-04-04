ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans teen charged with murder in 4 killings

SFGate
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teen is charged with killing four people, including two men and a woman who were found shot to death in an apartment last month, authorities said Monday....

www.sfgate.com

CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested in New Orleans on child molesting charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man wanted on child molesting charges was arrested in New Orleans Monday morning, in a stolen vehicle, according to police. Fort Wayne Police said 45-year-old Christopher L. Suttle was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he was apprehended in New Orleans Monday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

EBRSO: Father Arrested After Child Shot Himself In The Head

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested the father of a three-year-old that authorities say accidentally shot himself. Officials say 26-year-old Deetroy Watkins told investigators one of his friends left a gun on his couch, and he made no effort afterwards to hide the gun from the child. The three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL

Three shot and killed inside New Orleans apartment

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and killed inside of a New Orleans apartment complex in the St. Bernard area of New Orleans early Monday. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street. Three victims were found at the scene, two men and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

