Bemidji, MN

Man sentenced to 12 years for Red Lake Reservation killing

SFGate
 1 day ago

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — A man accused in the beating death of a woman on the Red Lake Indian Reservation was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison. William Jones IV pleaded guilty last...

www.sfgate.com

Complex

Man Receives 25-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Father ‘Execution-Style’ After He Was Told to Get Job or Move Out

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his father who told him to get a job or move out, WSBTV reports. Daniel Attaway, 27—who admitted to killing his father to his mother and sister—pleaded guilty but mentally ill on one count of malice murder. He has now been sentenced to 50 years, 25 of which will be spent in custody. During his time in custody, Attaway will be required to undergo mental health supervision.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTAR.com

Phoenix man who sold fentanyl that killed woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man will spend 10 years behind bars after being convicted of selling fentanyl to a woman who died after taking the drug, authorities said on Thursday. Reyes Luis Holguin, 29, was sentenced in December and agreed this week to also pay $6,103 in restitution to the family of the woman who died, the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, said in a press release. Holguin will also have five years of supervised release after his prison term concludes.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
MLive

Kalamazoo man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting into house, killing sleeping man

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man was sentenced to prison for shooting from a car into a house, hitting and killing a sleeping man. Branden Herrera, 24, of Kalamazoo was sentenced Monday, March 14, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court to 18 to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, causing death, and felony firearms.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY

