ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates Central City shooting

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) —The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to an initial report, the NOPD found a male victim at the Central City location suffering from a gunshot wound.

NOPD arrests suspected killer Tyrone Steele, local officials react

The report said the call was received at 3:20 p.m., with confirmation coming in at 3:42 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPqcL_0ezINa2d00
    Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfUTC_0ezINa2d00
    Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suljP_0ezINa2d00
    Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO

Tune in to WGNO News at 10 p.m. for more details.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Central, LA
Sports
City
Central, LA
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Central, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#Wgno News#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy