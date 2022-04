The time is "now or never" to limit catastrophic temperature rises and climate breakdown, UN scientists have said in a final warning to governments. "Rapid, deep and immediate" cuts to global carbon dioxide emissions, which need to begin declining by 2025 and halve by 2030, must be made immediately across every section of society if temperature changes are to remain at or below the dangerous threshold of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), according to a new report by the UN's latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO