14-year-old missing Florida child found safe

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday, according to Florida authorities.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was put out for Carlos Ramirez on Monday. That was canceled on Tuesday.

Authorities said he went missing out of Naples.

For more information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.