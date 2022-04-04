ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

14-year-old missing Florida child found safe

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday, according to Florida authorities.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was put out for Carlos Ramirez on Monday. That was canceled on Tuesday.

Cassie Carli’s daughter still not back in Florida, family working on reunification

Authorities said he went missing out of Naples.

For more information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

