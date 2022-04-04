ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This $7.9M Regency-style Home For Sale In BC Could Definitely Be The Set For 'Bridgerton'

By Ashley Harris
Narcity
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been obsessed with the Netflix series Bridgerton, then you'll be delighted to hear there is a stunning mansion for sale that looks like it's been plucked straight out of the show. The massive estate is for sale in Victoria, B.C., and it looks fit for a queen...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Furniture#Housing List#Home For Sale#English#Regency
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
Grazia

Aldi's Sell-Out Rattan Garden Furniture Is Back Just In Time For Spring

The famous Aldi Online Garden Store is well and truly making a comeback-with-a-bang - allowing customers who previously missed out to have another chance at getting their hands on the sell-out furniture, dining sets and yes, hanging egg chairs. If you follow their Specialbuys, then you may remember the Rattan...
HOME & GARDEN
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
realitytitbit.com

Dave and Jenny Marrs Welcome Inn fans to bed and breakfast hotel

Husband and wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs have officially opened the doors of their bed and breakfast hotel. We saw them buy and renovate the Welcome Inn on HGTV, and now fans can stay there for themselves. Their dream project has finally come to fruition, following months of tireless...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Lake Houston luxury: $2.75M Spanish-style lakefront property for sale

HOUSTON – If you have ever dreamed of perpetually being on vacation at a lake house, then look no further than this five-bedroom, four-bath, three and half bath mansion near Atascocita and Kingwood. This 8,200 square-foot home sits at 32 Tahoe Shores Court on over two acres and has...
HOUSTON, TX
Gear Patrol

Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save on Outdoor Furniture Sets as Low as $300

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — late winter has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its March Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, accent furniture and so much more.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy