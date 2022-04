LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance. LB-1073 compelled the governor to apply for the second round of emergency rental funds. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced the bill, has filed a motion to override Tuesday’s veto, according to a news release from the Unicameral. That would require support from 30 state lawmakers; senators passed the bill 26-15.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO