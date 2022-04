Shawnee's half-cent sales tax collections, voted in by residents in June 2018, continue to make a notable impact as many community projects are being realized because of the added revenue stream. Funds collected by the tax are allocated for capital improvements in three areas: public safety (0.125 percent — a quarter of collections), streets and roads (0.125 percent — a quarter of collections), and parks and public facilities (0.25 percent — the other half of collections). ...

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 18 DAYS AGO