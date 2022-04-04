CareerSource of Southwest Florida to host its biggest job fair Tuesday in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — CareerSource of Southwest Florida said there are two jobs for every one person out there as the worker shortage continues to plague nearly every company operating right now as employers struggle to hire more employees.

CareerSource is hosting one of its biggest job fairs ever at SunCoast Arena on the campus of FSW in Fort Myers.

There will be 80 employers under the roof Tuesday. Before the pandemic, they expected to attract 1,500 people but post-pandemic they only predict about 500 people will attend as the work environment has drastically changed.

Mike Biskie represents B&I Contractors in Fort Myers and said the word desperate best describes hiring events these days.

He, like many, can’t find enough workers for all of their openings.

“Throughout the entire company, we have over 180 what we call hard targets. Those are jobs that we need filled,” Biskie stressed.

He’s not alone. Faith Nobrega with Cypress Living in Fort Myers said her company has 60 positions to fill.

The company provides continuing care both on campus and off.

“We have a lot of needs there for servers, dietary aids, transportation department, and security officers,” Nobrega said.

The company, like many, is trying to sell themselves to workers.

“We have great benefits and perks for them so if they start in one area they can actually work through school and we have tuition reimbursement,” Nobrega pointed out.

Those are all great opportunities for students like Josia De Los Santos

“I would go to it because it’s a good opportunity to find a job and to find employers that fit your needs,” De Los Santos said.

Employers will be competing for the same workers and Amy Hannah-Eckenrode with Career Source said companies are still in crisis mode.

“This is an opportunity for everybody to come out and speak one on one with recruiters which you often don’t have the ability to do,” Hannah-Eckenrod said.

She pointed out that workers are not coming through the doors as quickly as they were exiting.

There will also be colleges and technical schools recruiting students as well.

Those who wish to attend can pre-register HERE.

The job fair gets underway at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.