Lewiston students receive free eye exams and glasses through school-based clinics

A registered nurse that goes by the username @the.nurse.erica on TikTok recently posted about how her employer uses technology to track how many times she washes her hands. The story quickly went viral as thousands of nurses shared their opinions in the comments section. Some providers embraced the idea as a way of improving sanitation and reducing the spread of disease, but others called it an invasion of privacy.

