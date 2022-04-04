ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston students receive free eye exams and glasses through school-based clinics

newscentermaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reached...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Lamar County students to receive medical, clinical services

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School Board of Trustees has approved Southeast Mississippi Rural Health to provide student medical and clinical services, according to Pine Belt News. Under the new agreement, nurses will be sent to schools throughout the Lamar County School District. Nurse practitioners will be able to perform screenings and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WTVCFOX

Cleveland High School teacher opens free snack cabinet for students

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Cleveland High School teacher is making sure her students don't go hungry. On this week's Pay It Forward, Jessica Harthorn surprises her in the classroom. Anne Person says the idea behind her classroom snack closet started a few years ago. A student came to her...
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Local
Maine Health
Lewiston, ME
Health
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools to offer free heart screenings to students

After losing nearly everything in a house fire earlier in March, a Wakulla family says they've been overwhelmed with donations from community members. Leon Co. commissioners decide against decriminalizing marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. Leon County Commissioners decided against a new law that would have created civil penalties for small...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WOOD

FSU helps high school students receive college credit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently visited Coopersville High School to check out their partnership with our friends a Ferris State University. Through this partnership, high school students are able to take classes to get their high school diploma while receiving college credit for the exact same class work.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Augusta Free Press

Twelve high school seniors to receive scholarships through VBA program

Banks across Virginia hosted more than 400 high school seniors through the Bank Day Scholarship Program, a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders. The purpose of the program is to expose students to the banking industry and provide an opportunity...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinics#Anthem Blue Cross#Insurance
Denver Channel

California elementary students offer pep talks through free hotline

If you're having a bad day, there are kindergartners in California that could probably brighten up your day by giving you a pep talk through a free hotline. Two teachers are West Side Elementary School, Asherah Weiss and Jessica Martin, created Pep Toc, which allows people to call a hotline to receive laughter, words of encouragement, and advice from elementary school students, NPR reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NY School Nutrition Association Launches Campaign for Free Meals for Students

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic schools across the nation have offered meals to students at no cost, ensuring they have access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each school day, even when remote learning was in place. However, federal waivers that gave schools the ability to do so are set to expire in June and the federal government has failed to extend the waivers or provide additional funding.
EDUCATION
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Says Her Hospital Tracks Whether She Uses Hand Sanitizer in Viral TikTok

A registered nurse that goes by the username @the.nurse.erica on TikTok recently posted about how her employer uses technology to track how many times she washes her hands. The story quickly went viral as thousands of nurses shared their opinions in the comments section. Some providers embraced the idea as a way of improving sanitation and reducing the spread of disease, but others called it an invasion of privacy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy