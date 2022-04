We've all been there. We're exhausted. It's dark outside. And we're awake with a baby while the rest of the world is asleep, cozy in bed. At least that's the way it feels when we're awake with fussy, crying, hungry, or just plain-ol' wide-awake baby. If feels like we're the only one. But one mom reminds us that we aren't alone. Her viral tribute to moms awake with a baby in the middle of the night is resonating with moms everywhere for its simple message: you aren't alone.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO