Man accused of leading Maine, New Hampshire police on chase held without bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck crash scattered “thousands of nails” and other debris across a New Hampshire highway early Wednesday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the incident on I-293 South in Manchester at about 3:40 a.m. They found a pickup truck on its side and a utility trailer in the woods. The crash brought a tree down into the right lane, and another driver hit the tree as troopers arrived. “This crash also caused an extensive debris field consisting of thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment that had been strewn across both southbound travel lanes,” police said. The crash in Manchester that scattered nails on the highway (Photo credit: NH State Police) The highway was closed for more than an hour while crews picked up debris. The 51-year-old driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado, Matthew Worster of Merrimack, suffered minor injuries. State police said Worster had previously been deemed a “habitual offender” and he was taken into custody. The crash is still under investigation.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO