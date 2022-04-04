ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man accused of leading Maine, New Hampshire police on chase held without bail

By Scott Cook
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of leading New Hampshire state troopers on a high-speed chase after an armed robbery in Maine was ordered held without bail Monday by a New Hampshire judge. Ahmed Duale, 27, is being held pending a competency evaluation and...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 5

Related
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Maine State Police#Robbery
CBS Boston

Crash Scatters ‘Thousands Of Nails’ Across New Hampshire Highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck crash scattered “thousands of nails” and other debris across a New Hampshire highway early Wednesday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the incident on I-293 South in Manchester at about 3:40 a.m. They found a pickup truck on its side and a utility trailer in the woods. The crash brought a tree down into the right lane, and another driver hit the tree as troopers arrived. “This crash also caused an extensive debris field consisting of thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment that had been strewn across both southbound travel lanes,” police said. The crash in Manchester that scattered nails on the highway (Photo credit: NH State Police) The highway was closed for more than an hour while crews picked up debris. The 51-year-old driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado, Matthew Worster of Merrimack, suffered minor injuries. State police said Worster had previously been deemed a “habitual offender” and he was taken into custody. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, NH
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WETM 18 News

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WMUR.com

Missing Londonderry woman found alive, police say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — An 82-year-old woman who was reported missing in Londonderry has been found alive, police said. Investigators said Wanda Youngman was found shortly after noon Monday on Quarry Road in Londonderry. Police said Youngren, 82, had last been seen walking on Quarry Road around 11 p.m. Sunday....
LONDONDERRY, NH
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy