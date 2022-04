DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Major League Baseball has required the City of Durham to make $10 million worth of upgrades to Durham Bulls Athletic Park or risk losing the team. MLB gave the city a deadline of April 2025 to make the upgrades. The Durham Bulls are contributing $1 million in renovation costs but it’s up to the city to cover the other $9 million. In response, city leaders asked stay to study how much economic impact the team has on the city.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO