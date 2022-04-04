ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SLS Launch Delayed Again

WHNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother issue has halted the wet dress rehearsal for the...

whnt.com

Space.com

NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-4 launch to April 20 due to busy space schedule

NASA and SpaceX are pushing the Crew-4 mission back one day because of a jam-packed launch schedule, officials announced today (March 31). The upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission is set to fly a crew of three NASA astronauts and one European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to the International Space Station, where they will live and work in orbit around Earth. However, as Steve Stich, the manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program at the agency's Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Texas shared during a news conference today, the launch for Crew-4 has been moved from April 19 to April 20.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHNT-TV

SLS Rocket rollout

Today we are getting a first look at the rocket and spacecraft that will kick off the first phase of the Artemis program. For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA is rolling out a newly developed vehicle, as we take a major step towards returning to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Sls#Inclement Weather
SlashGear

Why SpaceX Stopped Production Of The Crew Dragon Astronaut Capsules

SpaceX is reportedly putting a halt to the production of new Crew Dragon units, a vehicle that has been employed for ferrying passengers between Earth and the International Space Station. As per a Reuters report, the company will continue to develop parts for the existing fleet for refurbishing needs and will retain the necessary production infrastructure, should the need arise to make more Crew Dragon units in the foreseeable future. The Elon Musk-led private space company will now focus on using its existing fleet of Crew Dragon ships to execute commercial flights on behalf of clients such as Axiom.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA-Record Breaking Astronaut Returns to Earth on Russian Space Capsule

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei ended his record-breaking time on the International Space Station with a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, at 7:28 a.m. EDT (5:28 p.m. Kazakhstan time). Vande Hei, along with Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, began the journey back to Earth in the early morning hours on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida late on Friday night, days after the company marked its 20th anniversary. The company was scheduled to launch the spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:23 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at...
ORLANDO, FL
Space.com

This tech startup's Flex modular moon rover for astronauts could lead to Mars cars

Modular moon rovers could reduce the costs of surface exploration of the moon and, potentially, human Mars excursions, a California-based space-tech startup envisions. The start-up, called Venturi Astrolab, announced the development of its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (Flex) rover on March 10. The rover, the company said in a statement will "enhance lunar and planetary mobility" and meet the demand for frequent missions that would support a permanent human presence on the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHNT-TV

Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Stopped Again

NASA's Artemis I mission to the Moon is stuck on the launch pad. Families of Cycling Crash Victims Stress Road Safety. Huntsville Native Designs Costumes for World Games …. Raising Awareness for Cyclist Safety Amid Vehicle …. Bernandino Matias Files to Withdraw Guilty Plea. Local Hospitals and Blood Bank Hosting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

Nasa halts Moon rocket fueling test for second time in two days

Nasa was forced to halt a critical fueling test for its new Moon rocket due for the second time in two days. The space agency began the “wet dress” rehearsal test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on Friday, but halted the test — which involves pumping the rocket full of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fuel — on Sunday due to the failure of two fans needed to prevent the leakage of flammable gasses. With the rocket still on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Nasa gave the go-ahead to resume the wet dress rehearsal...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

After 355 days aboard the ISS, astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth a changed man

After 355 days aboard the ISS, NASA astronaut and five-time flight engineer Mark T Vande Hei returns to Earth as record holder for the longest single spaceflight in NASA history, having surpassed Commander Scott Kelly’s 340-day mark set in 2018. Though not as long as Peggy Whitson’s 665 cumulative days spent in microgravity, Vande Hei’s accomplishment is still one of the longest single stints in human spaceflight, just behind Russia’s Valeri Polyakov, who was aboard the Mir for 438 straight days (that’s more than 14 months) back in the mid-1990s.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

