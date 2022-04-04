USFL 2022 full season schedule—mark your calendars for these upcoming games

From blowout music festivals and street parties to art shows, these are the best spring events in Miami to schedule right now. If you thought winter in Miami was busy, wait until spring rolls around. From blowout music festivals to annual street parties to art shows and food gatherings, the list of spring events in Miami is extensive—and oh so fun. Failing to mark these down on your calendar will result in serious FOMO, so listen up. The season starts off strong with spring break—Miami Beach's busiest few weeks—and continues with tentpole festivals like Ultra Music and Miami Beach Gay Pride. Whether you're looking for something to do with the kids in Miami, a weekend rager or a low-key activity, the best spring events in Miami have you covered.

