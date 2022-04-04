ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

By Jordan Blum
97 Rock
97 Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No artist's catalog is without at least a little derision, and while some albums absolutely deserve to be ridiculed or neglected, many...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Where 20 Rock + Metal Band Names Come From

The right name can make or break a band, as it’s often the first thing prospective fans, labels and other industry people hear about them. If it’s unique and enticing, it’s guaranteed to garner further interest; if it’s in any way unappealing, it could completely kill any and all future opportunities.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rock Metal
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, once lost for 25 years, goes up for auction

The axe – which featured in the April '07 issue of Guitar World – was one of four commissioned by Rhoads, and was mistakenly sold to the public at NAMM in the early '80s. Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, which was lost for 25 years after it was mistakenly sold to the public, has gone up for auction.
CARS
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Ihsahn Says The Weeknd Is Edgier Than Most New Extreme Metal Bands

Former Emperor frontman Ihsahn thinks that The Weeknd is edgier than most extreme metal bands. In an interview with Metal Hammer, the Norwegian musician says he's been listening to Dawn FM, The Weeknd's new album, which isn't exactly what you'd expect him to be listening to. Ihsahn thinks the album is "so heavy" and stated "maybe it's just me being old and grumpy, but there's so much new metal coming out where there's no danger. I listen to a lot of commercial R&B like The Weeknd. That's darker and more edgy and more experimental than most new extreme metal bands, to be honest."
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Performance Grammy at 2022 Awards

The winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance has gone to Foo Fighters for their song, "Making A Fire." This year's category was stacked with healthy competition and all of the nominees — AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell, Deftones and Foo Fighters — were also up for awards in other categories, increasingly the chances of taking home one of those coveted, iconic golden gramophones.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time Poll Has Us Puzzled

A new poll for the oft-debated topic of Greatest Guitar Riffs has some stupefying results. The U.K. study done in March 2022 by music content and software provider Muse (also owner of Ultimate Guitar) polled 1,500 people and provided some seriously head-scratching picks... even in the top five. Let's define...
MUSIC
97 Rock

Funeral Home Reveals Unusual Rock Song Requests at Services

Can you imagine going to a funeral and hearing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" come on in the background? It's a very funny but dark thought, but there's a funeral home that's actually been requested to play it before at memorial services, along with songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen and more.
MUSIC
WHNT News 19

Best rock albums of the ’60s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Joey Jordison Left Out of 2022 Grammy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

There are almost always some head-scratching omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys, and this year saw the omissions of longtime Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues among others. Jordison was...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy