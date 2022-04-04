The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

Former Emperor frontman Ihsahn thinks that The Weeknd is edgier than most extreme metal bands. In an interview with Metal Hammer, the Norwegian musician says he's been listening to Dawn FM, The Weeknd's new album, which isn't exactly what you'd expect him to be listening to. Ihsahn thinks the album is "so heavy" and stated "maybe it's just me being old and grumpy, but there's so much new metal coming out where there's no danger. I listen to a lot of commercial R&B like The Weeknd. That's darker and more edgy and more experimental than most new extreme metal bands, to be honest."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO