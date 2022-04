If you’ve seen orange paint on the streets in parts of Baker City north of Campbell Street the reason, most likely, involves natural gas. Cascade Natural Gas Corp., which supplies that fuel to the city, is planning to replace gas mains and service lines in parts of North Baker City starting April 11. The work will continue for an estimated five to six months, depending on weather, according to the company.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO