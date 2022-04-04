ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Man convicted in Jackson County murder

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Zacharie Borton has been convicted of murder following a shooting in Grass Lake Township last year.

Borton has been convicted of one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, One count of Felony Firearm and one count of Stealing a Financial Transaction Device.

He faces life in prison without parole.

Borton’s conviction stems from the deaths of Michael Pauli, Edward Kantzdler and Delmar Fraley, who were killed on August 22, 2021.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. This trial lasted over two weeks. It was a huge sacrifice in their daily lives,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steve Idema, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Meaghan McKeon and Det./Sgt Bryan Huttenlocker of the Sheriff’s Department for doing an outstanding job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury, and also I want to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. They did an outstanding job in investigating this case.”

