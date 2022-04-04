ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton native suits up for Kansas Jayhawks in NCAA National Championship

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
DENTON, Texas — It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to watch your son compete on a national stage. “Imagine the best dream you have and you're not waking up from it. That's what this is right now,” Derale Wilson, Jalen Wilson's dad...

