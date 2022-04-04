ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Inspired by her sons, Randolph mother writes book about Autism Spectrum Disorder

By Crystal Haynes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZz2I_0ezIImfY00

RANDOLPH, Mass. — According to the CDC, 1 in 44 children will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Families of color often struggle to find the resources they need — especially books to talk to other young people about it.

Yahira Lopez has 13-year-old twins, Yassiah and Yamir, or “Juju”.

And motivating Yamir to engage in his many therapies after his autism diagnosis was essential for the family, as was having the resources to talk about JuJu’s needs.

“‘When I was looking for books to teach my other son, his brother, about what autism looks like and what autism is in our household, we couldn’t find any books that represented us,”” says Lopez.

So Yahira wrote one.

It took 4 years, but the book inspired by her boys is now on Amazon.

“We said you know what, let’s just do it. Let’s share our story and let’s inspire more black and brown kids who look like you guys to talk about autism and bring it to the classroom and talk about what stemming looks like. Discomfort is what creates more conversations.”

And awareness is key.

Especially since kids like Juju are less likely to even receive a diagnosis.

According to the CDC, white children are 1.1 times more likely to be diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder than black children, and 1.2 times more likely than Hispanic or Latinx. Now it doesn’t see like a big difference when you’re looking at those numbers, but experts in this field say it points to lack of access to healthcare and lack of access (more importantly) to services.

CDC researchers say stigma, low-income, lack of access to translation services, and non-citizenship statuses are also potential barriers.

“I think asking for help comes with a lot of stigma. When we involve systems it kind of backfires for us,” say Lopez.

Yahira says she was left to research and find resources on her own after her son’s diagnosis.

It led her to create Autism Sprinter — a nonprofit she founded to help other parents find their power after a diagnosis she says can make you feel anything but.

“Mentally it took a toll on me for some time until I decided to say, you know what? No, my son is going to talk. Or I’m going to help him talk. And what do I have to do? I’m gonna do whatever it takes. As parents, we are powerful. ”

And her book — on the shelves in the Randolph library is proof.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
Click2Houston.com

5 activities for children with autism who’ve been under stress, anxiety due to the pandemic

For as hard as the pandemic has been on everyone around the world these past few years, it’s been especially tough on children on the autism spectrum. But one way to cope with any extra stress or anxiety is to have the kids engage in play time to help develop motor skills, social skills and language development, said Dr. Jen Harstein, a children’s developmental psychologist who works with kids with autism daily.
KIDS
KRMG

Tulsa teacher, daughter write book aimed at educating others about diversity

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa kindergarten teacher and her young daughter are working to send a message with their newly published book, “Your Black is Beautiful.”. Crystal Turner teaches at Dove Science Academy. She has three kids, including her first grader, Christiana. “One of the hardest things I’ve had to do as a parent is to explain to my daughter, why kids from another race wouldn’t play with her, so I had to process it first, because it just hurt her so bad and it hurt me even more,” Turner told FOX23.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Randolph, MA
KRMG

Tulsa woman writes children’s book about pandemic anxiety

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother is turning her own anxiety surrounding the pandemic into a way to help other parents across the country. Megan Hoffman is a pediatric occupational therapist who owns Light of Mine Pediatric and Adolescent Therapy Services in Tulsa. She works in local schools, like Marquette, St. Mary’s, St. Pius and All-Saints, to provide therapy.
TULSA, OK
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Cdc#Translation#Hispanic
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
SheKnows

Early Signs of Autism Every Parent Should Know

Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?
EDUCATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy