A person who identified himself as a victim of Jasiel Correia criticized the judge who granted the former Fall River mayor six extensions to his prison report date. "I could not be more discouraged and disappointed in your decision ... Every extension granted by Your Honor, are a slap in the face to all the investigators, witnesses, jurors, victims, Fall River Residents, and Federal Prosecutors," Stephen Miller said in a letter to Judge Douglas Woodlock.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO