‘The Girl From Plainville’ star Chloe Sevigny: ‘It was tough material’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 2 days ago
Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny in "The Girl From Plainville." HULU

Oscar nominee Chloe Sevigny is pulling double-duty on two shows: she’ll be in Season 2 of “Russian Doll” on Netflix (premiering April 20) and she’s currently co-starring in “The Girl From Plainville” on Hulu (now streaming, with new episodes out Tuesdays).

“I watched [the documentary] ‘I love You, Now Die’ on HBO, and I was so struck by the real Lynn Roy. I wanted to help be a part of trying to honor her, and her son, and tell their story with sensitivity,” Sevigny, 47, told The Post.

“The Girl From Plainville” is based on the real-life story of Michelle Carter (played by Elle Fanning, “The Great”) and her unprecedented 2014 “texting suicide” case in which she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the suicide death of her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan). In 2015, a Massachusetts judge ruled that Carter’s words (though phone calls and text messages) coerced Roy into killing himself. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison, which she served from 2019-2020 (she was released in January of 2020, three months early, due to good conduct).

Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) with Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan) in “The Girl From Plainville”
Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in “The Girl From Plainville.”

Sevigny, who earned an Oscar nomination for “Boys Don’t Cry” and won a Golden Globe for “Big Love,” plays Conrad’s mother, Lynn

“It was challenging to live in that headspace for five months [while filming]. It was tough material. But, we would try to find moments of levity within the show and offscreen,” she said.

“The Girl From Plainville” is the latest in a string of true-crime related projects for Sevigny, who also co-starred in Hulu’s “The Act” about Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). She also played Lizzie Borden in the 2018 movie “Lizzie.”

Conrad’s sister Paige Roy (Leah Thompkins) and Lynn Roy (Chloe Sevigny), right, in “The Girl From Plainville.”

“Each of them held different appeals for me, but all in all, life is always stranger than fiction,” she said. “I remember when we were writing the ‘Lizzie’ script, there were so many details we wanted to include that were just mind-boggling. So, I just think that it’s always surprising what people are capable of. ‘The Act’ … to me [it] was unbelievable that someone could slip through the system in that way.

“With this case with ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ there’s so much to unpack, starting with the way that we all communicate these days through our devices, and what that means to the other person. How can we approach these communications with more nuance and consideration? It can be so easy to just send an emoji and not think about the implications it has on the person on the other side.”

Conrad Roy (Colton Rya) with Lynn Roy (Chloe Sevigny) in “The Girl from Plainville.”

In the upcoming second season of “Russian Doll” — created by and starring Sevigny’s longtime friend, Natasha Lyonne — Sevigny plays her troubled mother, Lenora Vulvokov.

“Natasha fed me a lot of information about her real mom. And so [I’m] taking inspiration from Natasha, and her Nadia character — what woman would produce this child? I’m so proud of her [and] I’m so glad she’s having this moment where she can show the world all that she’s capable of. The show to me is not like anything else on TV. She’s so captivating in it — and hilarious and moving — and she’s tackling all kinds of issues through this weird sci-fi lens.”

