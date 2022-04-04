ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Letters to the Editor — April 5, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLsyo_0ezIHuWL00
Police at the scene where 12 year old Kade Lewin was shot and killed and his aunt was wounded while sitting in a parked car. Paul Martinka

The Issue: A 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed while eating in a parked car in Brooklyn.

The damage done to the most effective and professional police department in the country by the idiots who ran this city for eight years continues to manifest itself every day (“Shattered in a hail of gunfire,” April 3).

The transfer of power from the good guys to the bad guys resulted in the lawless environment we now live in.

The audacity displayed by the murderers who shot up a car parked on a Brooklyn street, killing a 12-year-old boy, tells us all we need to know about how criminals have been emboldened by the idiotic policies of the progressive left.

To operate effectively again, NYPD officers need the trust and support they have earned, which was unjustly taken from them by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his band of nitwits.

Thomas Urban

Wantagh

The silence from Black Lives Matter, the defund-the-police camp and those opposing Mayor Adams’ plans to reduce gun violence is deafening.

If the murder of 12-year-old Kade Lewin doesn’t wake up these people, nothing will.

James Johnson

Brooklyn

Another murder of an innocent child with no end in sight.

There must be swift and certain punishment of the guilty party, and in order for that to happen, the court system must be adequately funded. There must be enough judges, court officers and public defenders. Without them, the system can’t function properly and quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJQuh_0ezIHuWL00
Kade Lewin’s mother Suzette Lewin holding a photo of her son a a press conference on April 4, 2022.

Reasonable bail reform was essential. However, obviously guilty individuals who often are repeat offenders should be treated differently. Public safety must be the No. 1 priority of our criminal justice system.

Judges should be respected enough to make decisions on bail. There must not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Alan Podhaizer

Brooklyn

The scourge of violence will not stop with phony rhetoric from spineless politicians.

I’m sick of hearing the perfidious fools in office uttering their usual mantra of: “Our prayers go out to you.”

Another child is laid to rest and the nonsense on left continues ad nauseam.

Kevin Judge

Naples, Fla.

How horrible is it in our city that 12-year-olds are being shot while eating in a car?

Where is the outrage? Bail reform must be fixed. The criminals have more rights than the tax-paying citizens.

Crime and violence are taking over. Uninformed Americans who live in a bubble and do not understand the plight of city-dwellers need to open their eyes to the violence.

Unless the thugs are taken off the streets and subways, our city is doomed to be very rich and very poor. The middle class has no choice but to move.

It is our own leaders who are destroying our country by chipping away at what made America great.

Maureen Sharkey

Brooklyn

A 12-year-old boy, just sitting in a car, was killed by gunfire.

How many more of these senseless killings have to happen? When are the politicians going make changes to the bail reform, which keep allowing criminals with long rap sheets back on the street to commit the same crimes?

The answer is never, so the only solution is to vote them out. From the city to the state level, it’s time for them to go.

Wake up, people. You keep voting for these stubborn clowns, and this is going to keep happening. Don’t wonder why there is a new shooting every day when you choose to keep voting for them.

Rob Cerone

Manhattan

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC New York

Woman Held at Gunpoint for $19 in Rush Hour NYC Subway Robbery

A 27-year-old woman was robbed of $19 at gunpoint in a Brooklyn subway station during a morning rush hour last month, authorities say. The victim was on the southbound A/C train platform at Nostrand Avenue around 6:30 a.m. March 9 when several strangers walked up to her, authorities say. One...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Innocent woman shot, killed by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- An innocent woman walking down the street was shot and killed by a stray bullet Monday in the Bronx. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called it "another act of senseless violence on the streets of this city."Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo. They said she was shot in the back when two groups opened fire on each other down the block. The groups started shooting on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse at around 7 p.m., police said. Surveillance video shows witnesses running and gunshots rang out."There are two groups of men having a dispute on...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Johnson
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Bill James
Person
Maureen Johnson
PIX11

Man attacks victim with machete at Penn Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man attacked a person with a machete inside Penn Station, causing a severe laceration to the victim’s head, the NYPD said. The machete attack in Midtown Manhattan happened on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., police said. The suspect approached a 46-year-old man on the staircase at the 34th Street-Penn Station 1 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Murder
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

19-year-old shot in neck on Manhattan street, police say

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the neck Monday night in Manhattan, according to police. The 19-year-old victim was in the vicinity of Canal and Mulberry streets at around 10:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for swinging pickaxe on NYC subway train: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police arrested a Brooklyn man for swinging a pickaxe while on a subway train in Queens, the NYPD said. At 4:09 p.m. Friday, a subway rider called 911 about a man swinging the pickaxe on a southbound A train at the Beach 67th Street subway station. Officers took the suspect, 27-year-old Obadiah […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy